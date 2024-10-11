Political Showdown Over Access to Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Sparks Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of blocking his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, alleging it symbolizes the government's anti-democratic tendencies. In response, BJP representatives claim Yadav is politicizing the issue, citing security concerns at the construction site as reasons for restricted access.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing them of blocking his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow. This confrontation occurred after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denied Yadav permission to visit the site for celebrating the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. The SP leader alleged that the BJP learned to block democratic pathways from colonial powers, expressing his frustration over this restriction.
Yadav took to social media, lamenting the government's decision to barricade access to the site, thereby preventing them from honoring Jai Prakash Narayan. He further accused the ruling party of opposing the freedom movement and its fighters, tagging the BJP's actions as symbols of negativity. Echoing Yadav's sentiments, SP leader Udaiveer Singh speculated that the government might sell JPNIC to private interests, citing their past acts as evidence of dictatorial and corrupt practices.
BJP representatives, including their national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, refuted Yadav's claims, arguing that the JPNIC remains an unfinished construction site that poses safety hazards. Additionally, he criticized Yadav for purportedly engaging in political theatrics following electoral losses. The BJP emphasized their commitment to Jai Prakash Narayan's ideals, criticizing Yadav for his alleged departure from those principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party's Ghosi MP Faces Threat Calls from Pakistan-based Number
Samajwadi Party Leader Alleges Threats from Pakistani Number
Samajwadi Party Leader Accused of Abducting Woman in Uttar Pradesh
Demographic Shift Could Oust BJP in 2027, Says Samajwadi Party's Mehboob Ali
Samajwadi Party Voices Grievances to Mahatma Gandhi Statue