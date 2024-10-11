Political Showdown Over Access to Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Sparks Controversy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing them of blocking his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow. This confrontation occurred after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denied Yadav permission to visit the site for celebrating the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. The SP leader alleged that the BJP learned to block democratic pathways from colonial powers, expressing his frustration over this restriction.

Yadav took to social media, lamenting the government's decision to barricade access to the site, thereby preventing them from honoring Jai Prakash Narayan. He further accused the ruling party of opposing the freedom movement and its fighters, tagging the BJP's actions as symbols of negativity. Echoing Yadav's sentiments, SP leader Udaiveer Singh speculated that the government might sell JPNIC to private interests, citing their past acts as evidence of dictatorial and corrupt practices.

BJP representatives, including their national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, refuted Yadav's claims, arguing that the JPNIC remains an unfinished construction site that poses safety hazards. Additionally, he criticized Yadav for purportedly engaging in political theatrics following electoral losses. The BJP emphasized their commitment to Jai Prakash Narayan's ideals, criticizing Yadav for his alleged departure from those principles.

