Left Menu

Political Showdown Over Access to Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Sparks Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of blocking his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, alleging it symbolizes the government's anti-democratic tendencies. In response, BJP representatives claim Yadav is politicizing the issue, citing security concerns at the construction site as reasons for restricted access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:36 IST
Political Showdown Over Access to Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Sparks Controversy
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/@yadavakhilesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, accusing them of blocking his entry to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow. This confrontation occurred after the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) denied Yadav permission to visit the site for celebrating the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. The SP leader alleged that the BJP learned to block democratic pathways from colonial powers, expressing his frustration over this restriction.

Yadav took to social media, lamenting the government's decision to barricade access to the site, thereby preventing them from honoring Jai Prakash Narayan. He further accused the ruling party of opposing the freedom movement and its fighters, tagging the BJP's actions as symbols of negativity. Echoing Yadav's sentiments, SP leader Udaiveer Singh speculated that the government might sell JPNIC to private interests, citing their past acts as evidence of dictatorial and corrupt practices.

BJP representatives, including their national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, refuted Yadav's claims, arguing that the JPNIC remains an unfinished construction site that poses safety hazards. Additionally, he criticized Yadav for purportedly engaging in political theatrics following electoral losses. The BJP emphasized their commitment to Jai Prakash Narayan's ideals, criticizing Yadav for his alleged departure from those principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024