Modi Advocates Peace and Stability for Global South Amidst Conflicts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace in the Global South impacted by conflicts, emphasizing diplomacy and dialogue. At the East Asia Summit, he highlighted the Indo-Pacific's strategic importance and advocated for ASEAN's unity and humanitarian efforts. Modi condemned terrorism and urged global cooperation against it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need for peace and stability in conflict-affected regions of the Global South, highlighting the humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing battles, during his address at the 19th East Asia Summit.
He urged for solutions through dialogue and diplomacy rather than warfare, particularly in Eurasia and West Asia, urging collaboration in the Indo-Pacific anchored by mutual respect and international laws.
Modi underscored India's support for ASEAN unity and emphasized humanitarian aid in regional crises like that of Myanmar. He called upon the international community to unite against terrorism to maintain global peace.
