Putin's Strategic Moves in Central Asia: Building Alliances at the Turkmenistan Forum

President Vladimir Putin attends an international forum in Turkmenistan, engaging with Central Asian leaders and Iran's president. Key discussions include Middle East issues, and a $1.7 billion Iran-Russia drone deal. Emphasis was placed on forming a 'new world order' among Russia's allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ashgabat | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:35 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Vladimir Putin embarked on a diplomatic mission to Turkmenistan on Friday, addressing an international assembly of Central Asian leaders and Iran's president.

The Kremlin announced that discussions with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will center on Middle East affairs, marking a key focus of the summit in Ashgabat.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow and Tehran have solidified a $1.7 billion drone export deal, amidst U.S. concerns on missile transfers. Putin emphasized establishing a 'new world order' with Russia's partners, including engaging with Turkmenistan's president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

