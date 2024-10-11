Putin's Strategic Moves in Central Asia: Building Alliances at the Turkmenistan Forum

President Vladimir Putin embarked on a diplomatic mission to Turkmenistan on Friday, addressing an international assembly of Central Asian leaders and Iran's president.

The Kremlin announced that discussions with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will center on Middle East affairs, marking a key focus of the summit in Ashgabat.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow and Tehran have solidified a $1.7 billion drone export deal, amidst U.S. concerns on missile transfers. Putin emphasized establishing a 'new world order' with Russia's partners, including engaging with Turkmenistan's president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

