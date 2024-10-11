Pope and President Zelenskiy Tackle Ukraine's Crisis in Vatican Talks

Pope Francis welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the Vatican on Friday, marking their second face-to-face meeting in a span of four months. This high-profile encounter comes as a part of Zelenskiy's European tour, discussing his strategic 'victory plan' with several global leaders.

This week, Zelenskiy has engaged in talks with Britain, France, Italy, Germany, and NATO, emphasizing the crucial stage the war with Russia has reached. Western officials agree with Zelenskiy's assertion, as Ukraine seeks enhanced support to shift the power dynamics on the battlefield, thereby preparing for eventual peace negotiations.

Pope Francis stirred controversy in March with his call for peace negotiations, which Ukrainian officials criticized. The pope also opposed Ukrainian legislative moves to ban activities of a Russia-linked church entity, accused of espionage. Similarly, during a private meeting with Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Francis was briefed on the war's toll and upcoming winter challenges.

