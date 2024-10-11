Left Menu

Sonam Wangchuk's Fight for Ladakh Intensifies: A Call for Inclusion

Sonam Wangchuk and his supporters continue their hunger strike at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution. The group seeks a meeting with top leaders and supports statehood and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil. They were briefly detained by police.

Sonam Wangchuk's Fight for Ladakh Intensifies: A Call for Inclusion
Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, along with his supporters, has reached the sixth day of an indefinite hunger strike held at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan.

Despite their weakened physical state, following routine health checks, the group remains steadfast in its demands for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of India's Constitution. The protesters call for public support through a day-long fast on October 13.

After being detained during their march from Leh to Delhi, they continue pressing for discussions with top governmental leaders, including the Prime Minister, to address demands like statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha representation for Leh and Kargil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

