Sonam Wangchuk's Fight for Ladakh Intensifies: A Call for Inclusion

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, along with his supporters, has reached the sixth day of an indefinite hunger strike held at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan.

Despite their weakened physical state, following routine health checks, the group remains steadfast in its demands for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of India's Constitution. The protesters call for public support through a day-long fast on October 13.

After being detained during their march from Leh to Delhi, they continue pressing for discussions with top governmental leaders, including the Prime Minister, to address demands like statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha representation for Leh and Kargil.

