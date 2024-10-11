Left Menu

Congress Presses Election Commission on Haryana Poll Irregularities

The Congress party has submitted a new memorandum to the Election Commission of India, alleging irregularities in the results of the Haryana assembly elections across 20 constituencies. The party urges an investigation into EVM battery issues and demands the immediate sealing of questioned machines. The BJP won 48 seats in the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:23 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after meeting with the Election Commission of India, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh submitted a memorandum to address 'unexpected' results in the Haryana assembly polls. Expressing hope for a resolution, Ramesh requested the Commission to examine the election process critically.

In a social media post, Congress highlighted irregularities in 20 Haryana constituencies, including allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). They pinpointed issues related to EVM battery capacity and sought the Commission's intervention to investigate and manage these concerns.

Despite Congress's efforts, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) claimed victory, securing 48 seats. The Election Commission countered Congress's accusations, labeling them as a departure from acceptable democratic norms. The inquiry into the alleged irregularities remains a priority for the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

