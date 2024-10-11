High-Profile Clash: Nephew of MP Leader Booked

In a significant development, Aditya Singh, the nephew of influential Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has been booked for allegedly obstructing a Madhya Pradesh government campaign in Guna district. The incident was confirmed by a police official on Friday.

The charge, which also involves Singh's driver, was confirmed by Raghogarh police station in charge, Zuber Khan. According to authorities, the action was taken after videos went viral on social media, depicting Singh holding a cigarette while engaging in an altercation with government staff, including a policewoman.

Aditya Singh, who is the son of Laxman Singh and former president of Raghogarh municipality, is linked to the former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, adding a layer of political intrigue to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)