High-Profile Clash: Nephew of MP Leader Booked

Aditya Singh, the nephew of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, was booked for allegedly obstructing a government campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. A video of the altercation, showing Singh with a cigarette, went viral. Singh, previously the president of Raghogarh municipality, was charged alongside his driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:16 IST
In a significant development, Aditya Singh, the nephew of influential Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, has been booked for allegedly obstructing a Madhya Pradesh government campaign in Guna district. The incident was confirmed by a police official on Friday.

The charge, which also involves Singh's driver, was confirmed by Raghogarh police station in charge, Zuber Khan. According to authorities, the action was taken after videos went viral on social media, depicting Singh holding a cigarette while engaging in an altercation with government staff, including a policewoman.

Aditya Singh, who is the son of Laxman Singh and former president of Raghogarh municipality, is linked to the former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, adding a layer of political intrigue to the case.

