Left Menu

Kamala Harris Targets Economic Policies to Win Over Black Male Voters

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris plans to focus on economic policies beneficial to Black men. In Detroit, she will discuss access to capital, business growth, and housing solutions, avoiding racial justice issues. Her strategies aim to regain support amid concerns of Black men turning to Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:44 IST
Kamala Harris Targets Economic Policies to Win Over Black Male Voters
Kamala Harris

In a bid to win over Black male voters, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is set to highlight her economic policies next week, focusing on benefits for Black men. This strategic move comes amid advisors' worries that this key demographic may be leaning toward Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris aims to discuss access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, strategies for small business growth, and housing solutions in Detroit. Notably absent from the discussion will be racial justice issues. Her policies draw from a broader economic agenda targeting cost reduction and middle-class upliftment.

This policy focus coincides with Harris's participation in a broadcast event with Charlamagne tha God, a prominent Black radio personality. The event is aimed at engaging Black voters, crucial for the tight race anticipated to be decided by narrow margins come November 5th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024