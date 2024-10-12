Kamala Harris Targets Economic Policies to Win Over Black Male Voters

In a bid to win over Black male voters, Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is set to highlight her economic policies next week, focusing on benefits for Black men. This strategic move comes amid advisors' worries that this key demographic may be leaning toward Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Harris aims to discuss access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, strategies for small business growth, and housing solutions in Detroit. Notably absent from the discussion will be racial justice issues. Her policies draw from a broader economic agenda targeting cost reduction and middle-class upliftment.

This policy focus coincides with Harris's participation in a broadcast event with Charlamagne tha God, a prominent Black radio personality. The event is aimed at engaging Black voters, crucial for the tight race anticipated to be decided by narrow margins come November 5th.

(With inputs from agencies.)