US-UK Financial Strategy Talks: Sanctions, Sovereign Assets, and Growth

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit London to discuss sanctions against Russia and utilizing frozen Russian assets. Meetings with UK officials will also cover coordination on Ukraine's situation, and fostering economic growth through strategic investments in advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 04:52 IST
Wally Adeyemo

Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is set to visit London from October 13-15 to engage in high-level discussions with senior British authorities. A key focus of the meetings will be on strengthening measures against Russia and effectively using the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The Treasury Department announced these plans on Friday.

Adeyemo's agenda includes meetings with UK National Security Advisor Tim Barrow, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, and Minister of State Stephen Doughty. The talks are expected to emphasize the robust partnership between the U.S. and the UK and their collaborative efforts on geopolitical issues, especially regarding support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion since February 2022.

In addition to sanctions, Adeyemo plans to explore strategies to block financial mechanisms aiding Iran and its affiliates. The discussions will extend to economic growth initiatives and innovation in key sectors such as advanced manufacturing and clean energy, aligning with the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. This visit marks the first senior U.S. Treasury representative's trip to Britain since UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

