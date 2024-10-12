Virginia Under Fire: DOJ Sues Over Voter List Purge

In a significant legal move, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Virginia, asserting that it has violated a federal law by systematically removing voters within 90 days of an imminent election.

This lawsuit arises after Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order mandated the aggressive updating of voter lists, targeting individuals unable to verify their citizenship with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Justice Department warns that such actions risk unlawfully disenfranchising eligible voters, bringing potential chaos to the November election. In contrast, Youngkin defended the measures as legally required, despite criticism and legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)