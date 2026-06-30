Michigan Judge Halts Kalshi's Sports Betting

A Michigan judge has temporarily blocked Kalshi, a prediction market operator, from facilitating financial betting on sports events in the state. This decision follows accusations from Michigan's attorney general of gaming law violations. Non-compliance could result in significant daily fines for Kalshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Michigan Judge On Monday Blocked Prediction Market Operator Kalshi From Continuing To Allow People In The State To Place Financial Bets On Sporting Events After The States Attorney General Accused It Of Violating State Gaming Law Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina Issued A Temporary Restraining Order At The Behest Of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel The Judge Said She Would Fine Kalshi | Updated: 30-06-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 03:12 IST
Michigan Judge Halts Kalshi's Sports Betting

A Michigan judge has intervened to stop Kalshi from providing a platform for sports betting within the state. The order came from Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, in response to an accusation by the state's Attorney General.

The temporary restraining order was issued after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleged that Kalshi's activities were in violation of state gaming laws. Nessel has been vocal about her stance against such operations that allegedly do not comply with legal standards.

If Kalshi fails to adhere to the geolocation requirements set by the judge, it faces a hefty fine of $120,000 for each day of non-compliance, emphasizing the seriousness of the legal implications involved.

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