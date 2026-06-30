Michigan Judge Halts Kalshi's Sports Betting

A Michigan Judge On Monday Blocked Prediction Market Operator Kalshi From Continuing To Allow People In The State To Place Financial Bets On Sporting Events After The States Attorney General Accused It Of Violating State Gaming Law Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina Issued A Temporary Restraining Order At The Behest Of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel The Judge Said She Would Fine Kalshi

A Michigan judge has intervened to stop Kalshi from providing a platform for sports betting within the state. The order came from Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, in response to an accusation by the state's Attorney General.

The temporary restraining order was issued after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel alleged that Kalshi's activities were in violation of state gaming laws. Nessel has been vocal about her stance against such operations that allegedly do not comply with legal standards.

If Kalshi fails to adhere to the geolocation requirements set by the judge, it faces a hefty fine of $120,000 for each day of non-compliance, emphasizing the seriousness of the legal implications involved.