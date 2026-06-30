In a striking critique, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday derided Russia's military campaign in Donbas, highlighting 15 unfulfilled deadlines over several years. His remarks were a direct retort to Russian President Vladimir Putin's dismissal of Ukraine’s recent proposal for reducing hostilities.

Zelenskiy pointed out that Russia, a major oil-producing state, now faces fuel shortages—a repercussion of Ukraine's strategic strikes on oil targets, further exacerbating the Kremlin's domestic challenges. He urged Russians to consider the significant consequences of their government's actions.

Despite Moscow’s gains in Luhansk and parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskiy criticized the relentless Russian focus on Donbas, emphasizing Ukraine's precise and strategic military responses as opposed to terrorism, and calling for genuine efforts towards peace.