Honoring Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil: A Tribute to Courage

Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village in Gujarat after dying in a field firing exercise in Nashik. Dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, paid their respects. The Army launched an inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 12-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:17 IST
In a solemn ceremony held in Gujarat's Anchvad village, residents and dignitaries gathered to pay their last respects to Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil, who tragically lost his life during a field firing exercise in Nashik.

The 20-year-old's sacrifice was honored with full military tribute as his body, wrapped in the tricolor, arrived for the ceremony attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside other officials.

The Indian Army has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the fatal accident to determine its cause, as the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated soldier who served with distinction.

