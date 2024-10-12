Honoring Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil: A Tribute to Courage

In a solemn ceremony held in Gujarat's Anchvad village, residents and dignitaries gathered to pay their last respects to Agniveer Vishvarajsinh Gohil, who tragically lost his life during a field firing exercise in Nashik.

The 20-year-old's sacrifice was honored with full military tribute as his body, wrapped in the tricolor, arrived for the ceremony attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, alongside other officials.

The Indian Army has initiated a comprehensive inquiry into the fatal accident to determine its cause, as the nation mourns the loss of a dedicated soldier who served with distinction.

(With inputs from agencies.)