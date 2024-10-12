Uttarakhand Shines with New Inauguration of Infrastructure Projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday for inaugurating nine key infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the state. The inaugurated projects include vital bridges like Karcha Bridge and the Pagal Nala Bridge in the Garhwal region, alongside other significant developments such as the Shivalik Project Office in Dehradun district.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the transformative potential of these projects for Uttarakhand's remote and underserved regions, emphasizing their role in enhancing connectivity, promoting socio-economic development, and stimulating tourism and local economies. He noted that these projects are crucial for developing vibrant village communities, improving access to secluded border areas, and fortifying economic growth and defense operations.

In a virtual event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled 75 BRO projects valued at Rs 2,236 crore across 11 states and Union Territories. The projects are part of a broader vision to bolster border infrastructure, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' initiative. As of 2024, the BRO has completed 111 infrastructure projects costing Rs 3,751 crore, showcasing strong government commitment to national defense and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)