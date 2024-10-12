Left Menu

Kamala Harris's Health Report: Fit for Presidency

Vice President Kamala Harris is reported to be in excellent health according to her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons. The report highlights her physical and mental resilience, affirming her capability to serve as president. Harris's team uses this to contrast with Donald Trump's limited health disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:21 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris is declared to be in excellent health, capable of carrying out presidential duties, according to a recent medical report by her physician.

Dr. Joshua Simmons, an Army colonel, stated in a letter that Harris, 59, exhibits the necessary physical and mental resilience for the presidency.

This disclosure aims to contrast Harris's transparency with Republican Donald Trump's restricted health information, following an assassination attempt last July.

