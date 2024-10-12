Left Menu

Fighting the Inevitable: Navalny's Final Memoirs

The memoir of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, titled 'Patriot', reveals his belief that he would die in prison. Published by The New Yorker, it conveys his fight against corruption and determination not to abandon his country despite his imprisonment. 'Patriot' will be available in 11 languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:12 IST
Late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's memoir 'Patriot' unveils his harrowing expectations of dying in incarceration. Published excerpts in The New Yorker showcase his unyielding resolve against state corruption, even as he served a 19-year sentence on contested charges.

Navalny, who faced multiple imprisonments following his return from Germany after a poisoning incident he attributed to the Kremlin, chronicled his experiences and beliefs within the confines of a remote Arctic prison. His writing, marked by resolve and humor despite adversity, addresses themes of sacrifice and patriotism.

Announced by Alfred A Knopf, the memoir, translated into 11 languages, is described by his widow as a testament to Navalny's life and relentless fight against authoritarianism. It stands as a call for others to uphold values and stand for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

