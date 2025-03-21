Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Moves to Impeach Acting President

South Korean opposition parties have escalated political tensions in the nation by initiating a motion to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok. The majority Democratic Party is leading the charge, likely leading to a parliamentary vote, though the timeline remains uncertain.

Choi, also serving as finance minister, has been at the helm following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over declaring short-lived martial law. His repeated vetoes of bills and halted judicial appointments have angered opposition parties, who hold a significant majority in parliament.

While Choi claims to focus on stabilizing the country amid international and domestic challenges, his inaction on appointing a liberal judge could sway political dynamics, enhancing the likelihood of an election should Yoon be permanently removed. Public support exists for Yoon's ouster, which could lead to a new election within 60 days if upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)