Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Moves to Impeach Acting President

South Korea's opposition parties have initiated an impeachment process against Acting President Choi Sang-mok, also the finance minister, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. The move reflects escalating political tensions and may lead to a parliamentary vote. Public opinion supports removing Yoon, potentially triggering early elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:48 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Opposition Moves to Impeach Acting President

South Korean opposition parties have escalated political tensions in the nation by initiating a motion to impeach Acting President Choi Sang-mok. The majority Democratic Party is leading the charge, likely leading to a parliamentary vote, though the timeline remains uncertain.

Choi, also serving as finance minister, has been at the helm following President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment over declaring short-lived martial law. His repeated vetoes of bills and halted judicial appointments have angered opposition parties, who hold a significant majority in parliament.

While Choi claims to focus on stabilizing the country amid international and domestic challenges, his inaction on appointing a liberal judge could sway political dynamics, enhancing the likelihood of an election should Yoon be permanently removed. Public support exists for Yoon's ouster, which could lead to a new election within 60 days if upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025