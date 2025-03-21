Putin's Ultimatum: Legalize Immigration or Exit Russia, as Ceasefire Talks Loom

Russian President Vladimir Putin has imposed a new demand on Ukrainians residing in Russia, requiring them to regularize their immigration status by September 10 or face expulsion, as reported by The Moscow Times through a newly released presidential decree. This directive stipulates that Ukrainians without formal authorization to stay or reside are obligated to exit Russia or secure citizenship within the next six months and 10 days.

The decree affects holders of Ukrainian passports from the partially occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, areas that Russia claims to have annexed in 2022. It also applies to Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014. Russian authorities have been pressurizing Ukrainians in these regions to adopt Russian citizenship, a move condemned by Ukraine as illegal and a violation of its sovereignty, as per The Moscow Times. Western countries have criticized Russia's 'passportisation' policy, with the European Union refusing to recognize these passports as valid travel documents.

In parallel, efforts to reach a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine are underway, with US President Donald Trump reportedly having a 'very good' conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump also engaged in talks with Putin, with ceasefire discussions slated to begin in Jeddah on Sunday. Trump's Special Envoy, Steven Witkoff, noted in a Fox News interview that recent meetings with Putin showed progress in narrowing issues towards a ceasefire, specifically discussing energy infrastructure—a focus in both countries' negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)