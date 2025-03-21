Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Alleged Corruption Drama in Solar Project Scandal
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the suspension of IAS officer Abhishek Prakash for irregularities in solar projects as a mere drama. He implied that the ultimate source of corruption lies elsewhere. The suspension follows the arrest of a middleman, Nikant Jain, accused of demanding commissions under Prakash's name.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the suspension of senior IAS officer Abhishek Prakash as mere theatrics, suggesting that the roots of corruption in the solar project scandal go deeper.
Yadav's remarks came after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Prakash due to alleged financial irregularities and the arrest of middleman Nikant Jain, accused of soliciting commissions in Prakash's name for project approvals.
Yadav claimed this incident reflects the true state of business in the region, labeling ongoing actions as dramatic rather than substantive, and insinuating complicity beyond the accused officer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rumble Faces Suspension in Brazil: Supreme Court's Unyielding Stand
Uttar Pradesh's New India: A Confluence of Culture, Prosperity, and Faith
Omaxe to invest Rs 2,700 cr to modernise 6 bus terminals in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Minister Calls for Unity, Education Over Division
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Holi and Ramzan Celebrations Amidst Communal Sensitivity