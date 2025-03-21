Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Alleged Corruption Drama in Solar Project Scandal

In a sharp critique, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the suspension of senior IAS officer Abhishek Prakash as mere theatrics, suggesting that the roots of corruption in the solar project scandal go deeper.

Yadav's remarks came after the Uttar Pradesh government suspended Prakash due to alleged financial irregularities and the arrest of middleman Nikant Jain, accused of soliciting commissions in Prakash's name for project approvals.

Yadav claimed this incident reflects the true state of business in the region, labeling ongoing actions as dramatic rather than substantive, and insinuating complicity beyond the accused officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)