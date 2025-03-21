Left Menu

Chaos in Karnataka Assembly: Opposition Uproar Over Budget Approval

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly erupted in chaos as BJP MLAs protested against the budget approval, climbing the Speaker's podium and throwing papers. Marshals forcibly removed the disruptors. The uproar centered on a 4% reservation for Muslims and allegations of a 'honey trap' controversy. Despite disruption, the budget was passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:18 IST
Chaos in Karnataka Assembly: Opposition Uproar Over Budget Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session on Friday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was thrown into chaos as opposition BJP MLAs staged a disruptive protest. The protestors climbed onto the podium and hurled papers at Speaker U T Khader during the budget session.

Security marshals were deployed to remove the unruly BJP legislators, who had encircled the Speaker's chair in defiance. The demonstration was led by opposition leader R Ashoka, with slogans decrying the government's move to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Amid this fracas, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and supportive ministers demanded the eviction of the protesting MLAs. Despite the disorder, the Assembly successfully passed the budget, along with bills increasing compensations for MLAs, ministers, and the Chief Minister. Earlier, BJP members protested a suspected 'honey trap' incident involving a minister, calling for a judicial investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025