Chaos in Karnataka Assembly: Opposition Uproar Over Budget Approval

In a dramatic session on Friday, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly was thrown into chaos as opposition BJP MLAs staged a disruptive protest. The protestors climbed onto the podium and hurled papers at Speaker U T Khader during the budget session.

Security marshals were deployed to remove the unruly BJP legislators, who had encircled the Speaker's chair in defiance. The demonstration was led by opposition leader R Ashoka, with slogans decrying the government's move to allocate a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts.

Amid this fracas, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and supportive ministers demanded the eviction of the protesting MLAs. Despite the disorder, the Assembly successfully passed the budget, along with bills increasing compensations for MLAs, ministers, and the Chief Minister. Earlier, BJP members protested a suspected 'honey trap' incident involving a minister, calling for a judicial investigation.

