Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes BJP's Hybrid Approach at Dussehra Rally

Uddhav Thackeray addressed the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally, criticizing the BJP for its 'hybrid' approach and questioning its adherence to true Hindutva. He vowed to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra and reaffirmed his commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:15 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

During the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, questioned whether the RSS finds today's 'hybrid BJP' acceptable.

Thackeray targeted his former ally, criticizing the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. He likened the party to the Kauravas for its arrogance and questioned its claim to represent 'Bharatiya' values.

Thackeray, who split from the BJP in 2019 due to ideological differences over Hindutva, promised to prioritize constructing temples dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statewide, while remaining committed to his father Balasaheb Thackeray's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

