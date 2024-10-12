Remembering Alex Salmond: A Stalwart of Scottish Independence

Alex Salmond, the influential former First Minister of Scotland, known for his long-standing advocacy of Scottish independence, has passed away at the age of 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, confirmed Salmond's death, acknowledging his significant role in Scottish politics over three decades. Salmond notably led the Scottish National Party's 2014 independence referendum campaign, securing 45 percent of the vote.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 amidst sexual harassment allegations and went on to establish the Alba Party. Serving as First Minister from 2007 to 2014, Salmond's political impact continues to influence today. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described him as a major figure in politics, lauding his debating skills and passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)