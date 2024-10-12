Left Menu

Remembering Alex Salmond: A Stalwart of Scottish Independence

Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland and a pivotal figure in Scottish independence movements, has died at 69. Salmond led the SNP and the 2014 independence referendum campaign, stepping down amid allegations in 2018. He later founded the Alba Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:04 IST
Remembering Alex Salmond: A Stalwart of Scottish Independence
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alex Salmond, the influential former First Minister of Scotland, known for his long-standing advocacy of Scottish independence, has passed away at the age of 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, confirmed Salmond's death, acknowledging his significant role in Scottish politics over three decades. Salmond notably led the Scottish National Party's 2014 independence referendum campaign, securing 45 percent of the vote.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 amidst sexual harassment allegations and went on to establish the Alba Party. Serving as First Minister from 2007 to 2014, Salmond's political impact continues to influence today. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described him as a major figure in politics, lauding his debating skills and passion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024