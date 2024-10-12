Eknath Shinde's Bold Critique at Dussehra Rally: A Crusade Against Opposition

In a forceful address at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of stalling developmental projects and impeding progress in the state. Speaking at a grand Dussehra rally, Shinde asserted, "We dismantled the regime that obstructed growth. A dedicated Shiv Sainik never forsakes their principles."

Shinde issued a stern warning to his adversaries, proudly declaring himself a steadfast disciple of Balasaheb Thackeray. "I am Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik. I won't retreat. Underestimate me at your own peril," he said. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to lambast the opposition, quipping, "This Azad rally is symbolic of an emancipated Shiv Sena. The saffron spirit is palpable, yet Sena UBT mistakes the trivial for treasures. Our government assumed power, dispelling predictions of our demise."

Continuing his critique, Shinde hit back at opposition leaders for neglecting Mumbai's populace over 25 years, stressing, "You built mansions as Dharavi's people languished in slums. We've now arranged housing for over 2 lakh slum dwellers." Accusing the previous regime of corruption, he recalled mismanaged infrastructure projects and siphoned funds. Invoking the completion of notable projects like the Metro and Marathwada Water Grid, Shinde challenged, "The Mahayuti coalition is poised to showcase its achievements. Farmers, senior citizens, and the common people endorse our government. It's time to dispel opposition narratives and reinforce Maharashtra's pride."

