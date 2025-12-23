Left Menu

Sanjay Nirupam's Bold Call for Shiv Sena Dominance in BMC Polls

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam demands 90-100 seats for his party in the upcoming BMC polls. He criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for deviating from party ideals by forming alliances, stressing the need for a Mahayuti mayor. Nirupam calls for replicating Vidhan Sabha seat distribution formula.

Updated: 23-12-2025 23:52 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has asserted that his party should secure 90-100 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. This demand was announced during ongoing alliance discussions with the BJP, aiming to leverage the seats won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2017.

In a press conference, Nirupam criticized Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying party founder Bal Thackeray's principles by aligning with Congress and 'jihadis.' According to Nirupam, such actions are unacceptable to the Marathi community, asserting that Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor, excluding candidates like 'Mamu or Khan.'

Nirupam insisted on applying the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha's approach to seat allocation for the BMC polls. He emphasized that the previous arrangement during Vidhan Sabha elections, which favored Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, should be mirrored. Talks between Shiv Sena and BJP continue, targeting a robust alliance for the January 15 civic elections involving 227 BMC seats.

