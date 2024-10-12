Tragedy Strikes: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East area. The incident occurred on Saturday night when three men attacked Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office.

Authorities acted quickly, arresting two individuals immediately following the attack. A third suspect managed to escape and is being pursued by law enforcement. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, expressing deep shock, described Siddique as a staunch advocate for minority rights and secularism.

The Mumbai police, under the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and promptly advised by Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, have intensified investigations. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio, visited Siddique at Lilavati Hospital prior to his passing. Siddique had shifted allegiance to the NCP after leaving the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)