Tragedy Strikes: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead in Mumbai
Baba Siddique, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, was fatally shot by three men in Mumbai. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned the attack and emphasized Siddique's commitment to minority rights and secularism. A detailed investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister, Baba Siddique, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra East area. The incident occurred on Saturday night when three men attacked Siddique outside his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office.
Authorities acted quickly, arresting two individuals immediately following the attack. A third suspect managed to escape and is being pursued by law enforcement. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, expressing deep shock, described Siddique as a staunch advocate for minority rights and secularism.
The Mumbai police, under the direction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and promptly advised by Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, have intensified investigations. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who oversees the home portfolio, visited Siddique at Lilavati Hospital prior to his passing. Siddique had shifted allegiance to the NCP after leaving the Congress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra’s Boost to Anganwadi Workers: Honorarium Hike Announced by Ajit Pawar
Ukraine-Hungary Diplomacy: A Clash Over Russia and Minority Rights
US Advocates for Minority Rights Amid Durga Puja Tensions in Bangladesh
Cabinet can overrule objections of any department: Ajit Pawar on negative remarks by finance dept led by him on populist schemes.
Had to attend scheduled programme, all cabinet decisions had my approval: Ajit Pawar on buzz over leaving cabinet meeting early.