Kerala CPI(M) Leader Criticizes Centre's Waqf Amendment as Threat to Minority Rights
MV Govindan, CPI(M) Kerala Secretary, strongly criticizes the BJP-led government's proposed Waqf amendment, arguing it undermines minority rights and challenges constitutional principles. The Union government reassured the Supreme Court that key provisions would be temporarily halted, amid ongoing legal challenges to the amendment's validity.
MV Govindan, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Kerala Secretary, has criticized the BJP-led government's move to amend the Waqf Act, calling it a deliberate attempt to diminish minority rights. He believes that this amendment contradicts the Constitution's foundational principles, escalating tension over minority treatment under the current administration.
Govindan's comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's firm assertion that the bill will progress despite opposition. According to Govindan, this embodies 'communal forces' aiming to subordinate minority communities. The Supreme Court's decision to halt key provisions of the amendment reconfirmed the CPI(M)'s stance, amid claims of constitutional overreach by Govindan.
The Centre has assured the Supreme Court that specific provisions, including the involvement of non-Muslims in Waqf bodies and the de-notification of Waqf properties, will be deferred. The Supreme Court bench has accorded the government a week to respond to constitutional validity challenges, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for early May to address interim directions.
