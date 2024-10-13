Shockwaves in Maharashtra: Law and Order Under Siege

The recent assassination of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai has raised concerns about the worsening law and order situation in Maharashtra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated on Sunday.

Kharge criticized the current coalition government, indicating that their failure to maintain security would lead to consequences in the forthcoming elections. According to reports, Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was fatally shot by three men in broad daylight in the Bandra area on Saturday. Two attackers have since been apprehended.

Kharge alleged that Siddique had previously warned the authorities about potential threats, yet no protective measures were taken. The incident has sparked a political debate, with the opposition questioning the governing coalition's competence as Assembly elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)