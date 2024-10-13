Left Menu

BJP Appoints Observers for Key Assembly Elections

The BJP parliamentary board has appointed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers for selecting the Haryana state legislature party leader. The BJP won a third term in Haryana, while Prahlad Joshi and Tarun Chugh are observers for Jammu and Kashmir's legislature party leader election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:21 IST
The BJP parliamentary board has strategically positioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers. They will oversee the election of Haryana's state legislature party leader following the BJP's third consecutive victory in recent assembly polls.

Winning 48 out of 90 seats, the BJP surpassed the Congress, which secured 37 seats. This result underscores the party's continued political dominance in Haryana, with the official outcomes announced on October 8.

Simultaneously, BJP's parliamentary board has tasked Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh with overseeing the selection of the legislature party leader in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the National Conference's 42-seat win, marking them as the largest party, the BJP marked a historic high of 29 seats in the region's assembly elections.

