High-Stakes Political Strategy: BJP's Top Brass Meet for UP By-Elections

In a high-level congregation at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence on Sunday evening, prominent figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed critical strategies for the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Significant attention centered on the party's recent underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha polls where BJP managed to secure only 33 seats, a significant dip from the 62 seats won in 2019. Additionally, state-level leaders like BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were also in attendance to deliberate on organizational matters.

With the Samajwadi Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, having secured 37 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections and announcing candidates for a majority of the by-poll seats, the stakes are high for BJP to reclaim its hold on key constituencies. The Election Commission is expected to declare dates soon for the by-elections to the 10 Assembly seats, making this strategy meeting a critical event for the party's future in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)