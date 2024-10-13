Left Menu

Netanyahu's Promise: Ensuring UNIFIL's Safety Amid Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over any harm to UNIFIL personnel in Lebanon during conversations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He emphasized Israel's commitment to preventing further casualties and highlighted the ongoing efforts to secure victory in the conflict.

Updated: 13-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his regret over any harm caused to UNIFIL personnel in Lebanon, conveying this apology to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Netanyahu assured that Israel would make every effort to avoid future casualties involving the UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon.

He underscored Israel's determination to win the war, highlighting the measures being undertaken to secure this outcome.

