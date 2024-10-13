Netanyahu's Promise: Ensuring UNIFIL's Safety Amid Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over any harm to UNIFIL personnel in Lebanon during conversations with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. He emphasized Israel's commitment to preventing further casualties and highlighted the ongoing efforts to secure victory in the conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:18 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced his regret over any harm caused to UNIFIL personnel in Lebanon, conveying this apology to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Netanyahu assured that Israel would make every effort to avoid future casualties involving the UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon.
He underscored Israel's determination to win the war, highlighting the measures being undertaken to secure this outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- UNIFIL
- Lebanon
- Giorgia Meloni
- casualties
- war
- safety
- conflict
- commitment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shah Rukh Khan Triumphs at IIFA 2024; 'Animal' Dominates Awards Night
Arshad Warsi Clarifies Controversial Remarks on Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Star-Studded Night: IIFA Awards 2023 Highlights
Bright Smiles in Dark Times: Hospital Clowns Bring Joy to Wartime Ukraine's Young Patients
PM Modi flags off inaugural train from Swargate to District Court on Pune Metro underground section via video conferencing.