Tensions and Diplomacy: Pakistan Hosts SCO Summit Amid High Security

Amidst extensive security measures, foreign delegations began arriving in Pakistan on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. With the army deployed to maintain order, Islamabad becomes the focal point for a high-stakes regional gathering.
Key dignitaries attending include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This meeting marks Pakistan's hosting of a significant international event after several years—a notable opportunity for diplomacy.
However, potential conflicts arise as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party considers protests, calling for opposition against restrictions on Imran Khan. Despite these tensions, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is poised to welcome participants and ensure the summit's success.
