Tensions and Diplomacy: Pakistan Hosts SCO Summit Amid High Security

Pakistan is set to host the 23rd meeting of the SCO heads of government, featuring high-profile regional leaders and heightened security measures. Despite preparations, political tensions loom as the PTI threatens protests. Authorities emphasize a comprehensive security plan to ensure the summit's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:26 IST
  • Pakistan

Amidst extensive security measures, foreign delegations began arriving in Pakistan on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. With the army deployed to maintain order, Islamabad becomes the focal point for a high-stakes regional gathering.

Key dignitaries attending include Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. This meeting marks Pakistan's hosting of a significant international event after several years—a notable opportunity for diplomacy.

However, potential conflicts arise as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party considers protests, calling for opposition against restrictions on Imran Khan. Despite these tensions, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is poised to welcome participants and ensure the summit's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

