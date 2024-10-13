Left Menu

Biden Commits to Florida's Resilient Recovery Amid Political and Natural Storms

President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Florida's recovery following Hurricane Milton, which followed closely behind Hurricane Helene. Challenges include floodwaters, power outages, and political hurdles as Biden urges Congress for more funding while dealing with misinformation around the disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 22:53 IST
President Joe Biden assured Florida of continued support for its recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Milton, as communities struggle with floodwaters, power outages, and the remnants of two destructive storms in quick succession.

On a tour of heavily affected areas, Biden observed widespread damage, including debris-strewn streets and rising anxieties. Federal and state efforts focus on restoring power to nearly 927,000 powerless customers and distributing fuel for affected residents. Full recovery remains distant as Biden urges further congressional support for FEMA amidst political challenges.

Biden's visit highlights the climate-induced complexities of modern hurricanes, reinforcing a call for resilient infrastructure. Challenges are compounded by misinformation and political pressures just weeks ahead of the presidential election. Florida's leadership remains divided on the path to recovery, reflecting broader national political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

