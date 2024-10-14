Trump's Bold Immigration Promise Amid Heated Election Race
Donald Trump, facing a tight election race, plans to employ 10,000 more border patrol agents by seeking congressional backing for pay raises and bonuses. He criticizes Kamala Harris on immigration matters while receiving criticism for previous actions. Immigration remains a key concern among voters.
In an assertive move to address immigration concerns, Donald Trump announced his intention to hire an additional 10,000 border patrol agents if reelected. This pledge came during a rally in Arizona, a critical election battleground, where he promised to secure congressional funding for a 10% pay raise and a $10,000 retention bonus for agents.
Supported by Border Patrol union leaders, Trump emphasized the necessity of retaining qualified personnel to handle immigration challenges. The former president is locked in a competitive battle with Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, as both vie for leadership ahead of the November 5 election.
Despite his current promises, Trump has faced criticism from Harris and President Biden for undermining a bipartisan security bill earlier in the year. While illegal immigration is a significant voter issue, Trump's intensified rhetoric has drawn backlash, with critics accusing him of promoting divisive and racially charged narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Raises $55M in Just Two Weekend Events
Kamala Harris' Record-Breaking Weekend Raises $55 Million
Kamala Harris to Assess Hurricane Helene's Impact
Arizona Lawsuit Highlights Preemptive Legal Strategies in 2024 Election
Kamala Harris Shortens Campaign Trip to Oversee Hurricane Helene Response