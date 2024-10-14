Trump's Bold Immigration Promise Amid Heated Election Race

In an assertive move to address immigration concerns, Donald Trump announced his intention to hire an additional 10,000 border patrol agents if reelected. This pledge came during a rally in Arizona, a critical election battleground, where he promised to secure congressional funding for a 10% pay raise and a $10,000 retention bonus for agents.

Supported by Border Patrol union leaders, Trump emphasized the necessity of retaining qualified personnel to handle immigration challenges. The former president is locked in a competitive battle with Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, as both vie for leadership ahead of the November 5 election.

Despite his current promises, Trump has faced criticism from Harris and President Biden for undermining a bipartisan security bill earlier in the year. While illegal immigration is a significant voter issue, Trump's intensified rhetoric has drawn backlash, with critics accusing him of promoting divisive and racially charged narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)