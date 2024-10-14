Left Menu

Trump's Bold Immigration Promise Amid Heated Election Race

Donald Trump, facing a tight election race, plans to employ 10,000 more border patrol agents by seeking congressional backing for pay raises and bonuses. He criticizes Kamala Harris on immigration matters while receiving criticism for previous actions. Immigration remains a key concern among voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 03:48 IST
Trump's Bold Immigration Promise Amid Heated Election Race
Donald Trump

In an assertive move to address immigration concerns, Donald Trump announced his intention to hire an additional 10,000 border patrol agents if reelected. This pledge came during a rally in Arizona, a critical election battleground, where he promised to secure congressional funding for a 10% pay raise and a $10,000 retention bonus for agents.

Supported by Border Patrol union leaders, Trump emphasized the necessity of retaining qualified personnel to handle immigration challenges. The former president is locked in a competitive battle with Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, as both vie for leadership ahead of the November 5 election.

Despite his current promises, Trump has faced criticism from Harris and President Biden for undermining a bipartisan security bill earlier in the year. While illegal immigration is a significant voter issue, Trump's intensified rhetoric has drawn backlash, with critics accusing him of promoting divisive and racially charged narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024