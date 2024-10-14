Left Menu

Hezbollah Drone Attack Escalates Tensions Between Israel and Lebanon

A Hezbollah drone attack on an Israeli army base has resulted in the death of four soldiers and severe injuries to seven others. The strike, described as a retaliation for Israeli attacks in Beirut, has intensified the ongoing Israel-Lebanon conflict, drawing in international attention and criticism.

Updated: 14-10-2024 04:45 IST
In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, a Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely injured seven others. The assault, hailed by Hezbollah as retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut that claimed 22 lives, marks the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago.

The Lebanese group claimed the attack targeted Israel's elite Golani Brigade and employed a barrage of missile launches to overwhelm Israeli air defenses, facilitating the drone assault. Despite Israel's advanced defensive systems, the attack wounded a total of 61 individuals, highlighting the seriousness of the conflict that has seen daily exchanges of fire since the previous year's war in Gaza began.

The attack coincides with Israeli aggression in Gaza, where an airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians claimed at least 20 lives, as civilian casualties continue to mount. The renewed conflict has prompted international criticism, fueled by reports of Israeli forces clashing with U.N. peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.

