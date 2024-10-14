Left Menu

Rajasthan Mourns the Passing of Veteran Leader Gyanprakash Pilania

Gyanprakash Pilania, former Rajya Sabha member and ex-DGP of Rajasthan, has passed away at 93. The demise of this respected leader has prompted condolences from Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and several other dignitaries in the state.

Rajasthan Mourns the Passing of Veteran Leader Gyanprakash Pilania
Gyanprakash Pilania, a former Rajya Sabha member and one-time director general of police in Rajasthan, has died at the age of 93. His passing occurred on Sunday night at a local hospital.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde extended heartfelt condolences on Pilania's demise, recognizing his contributions to the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed sorrow over the loss, hoping spiritual solace for the departed soul and strength for Pilania's family.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alongside other state leaders, joined in expressing grief at the passing of this veteran leader who leaves a significant legacy in Rajasthan's political history.

