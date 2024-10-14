Rajasthan Mourns the Passing of Veteran Leader Gyanprakash Pilania

Gyanprakash Pilania, a former Rajya Sabha member and one-time director general of police in Rajasthan, has died at the age of 93. His passing occurred on Sunday night at a local hospital.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde extended heartfelt condolences on Pilania's demise, recognizing his contributions to the state. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed sorrow over the loss, hoping spiritual solace for the departed soul and strength for Pilania's family.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alongside other state leaders, joined in expressing grief at the passing of this veteran leader who leaves a significant legacy in Rajasthan's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)