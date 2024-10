Escalation in Middle East: Hezbollah Strikes and UN Criticism

In a critical escalation of the Middle East conflict, a Hezbollah drone strike on a base in central Israel killed four soldiers and wounded seven others. This attack marks the deadliest confrontation since Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon began nearly two weeks ago.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack near Binyamina, characterizing it as a retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on Beirut that resulted in 22 casualties. The attack also targeted Israel's elite Golani brigade, utilizing drones to overwhelm Israeli air defenses.

The incident comes amid heightened hostilities, as Israel contends with ongoing conflicts involving both Hezbollah and Hamas. Meanwhile, international criticism is mounting against Israel following repeated assaults on UN peacekeepers and civilian areas in Lebanon and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)