Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Commander in Lebanon

The Israeli military announced the killing of Hassan Farhat, a key Hamas commander, in the Sidon area of southern Lebanon on Friday. This marks a significant escalation in regional tensions.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam criticized the attack, labeling it a stark violation of the U.S.-backed ceasefire that concluded last year's conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In recent weeks, the ceasefire has shown signs of strain, with Israel executing strikes on Hezbollah-controlled suburbs in Beirut and rockets being launched towards Israel from Lebanon. Hezbollah, however, has denied involvement in the rocket incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)