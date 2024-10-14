Congress Leader Deepak Babaria Offers Resignation Post Haryana Defeat

Congress' Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria offered his resignation, citing moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls. Babaria stated he presented his resignation to the high command after last week's results, though he has yet to receive a decision.

Following the assembly results, Congress held a review meeting where it decided to establish a fact-finding team. This team aims to converse with all candidates to identify reasons for the electoral loss, including probing complaints of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) discrepancies, a matter raised by several party members.

Congress leaders, including former chief ministers and senior officials, approached the Election Commission for a detailed probe into EVM complaints. The BJP, previously viewed as lagging, secured 48 seats, surpassing exit poll predictions and leaving Congress with 37 in the 90-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)