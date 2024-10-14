Uttar Pradesh Outcry: Dalit Custodial Death Sparks Political Battle

In the aftermath of the tragic death of Aman Gautam, a 24-year-old Dalit man in police custody, Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai has called for serious action against the alleged perpetrators. Rai, who met with Gautam's family, demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Gautam's widow.

Challenging the police narrative that attributes Gautam's death to a heart attack, Rai argued that there were no underlying health issues suggesting such a cause. Family accounts accuse police of beating Gautam to death during custody following his arrest at a gambling den raid in Lucknow, leading to an FIR against four officers.

The incident has escalated into a political flashpoint, with Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad and other leaders paying respects to Gautam's family. BSP leader Mayawati has pressed for accountability, echoing demands from Rai for charges of murder against all involved police personnel.

