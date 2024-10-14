Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Madhya Pradesh By-Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party's election committee convened to evaluate candidates for upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats. The vacancies arose from the resignations of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat. The committee finalized potential candidates, including Rawat and others, for central approval.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:51 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election committee met on Monday to deliberate on candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh's assembly seats, Budhni and Vijaypur.

Vacancies emerged following the resignations of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat. Chouhan currently serves as the Union Agriculture Minister, while Rawat transitioned to the BJP, subsequently becoming the state forest and environment minister.

A senior BJP leader confirmed that the panel approved Rawat for Vijaypur, and deliberated choices for Budhni including Ravi Malviya, Raghunath Singh Bhati, Ramakant Bhargava, and Kartikeya Chouhan. These names, pending central committee ratification, were discussed at a meeting attended by senior BJP figures.

