Protest Erupts at NY Stock Exchange Over Gaza Conflict

Approximately 200 demonstrators were arrested during a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza, outside the New York Stock Exchange. The protest aimed to highlight US involvement in Israel's military operations against Palestinians. The demonstration coincided with rising tensions following Hamas' attack on Israel and subsequent Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:00 IST
Protest Erupts at NY Stock Exchange Over Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, approximately 200 demonstrators were arrested while voicing their objections to Israel's military activities in Gaza. The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, aimed to draw attention to the U.S. government's role in supplying weapons used by Israel against Palestinians.

Chanting slogans such as "Let Gaza live!" the protesters focused on the intersection of U.S. arms sales and Israel's military operations. Beth Miller, political director for Jewish Voice for Peace, emphasized the financial gains for weapons manufacturers on Wall Street amid the violence in Gaza.

Despite strong counterprotest efforts, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators made a notable impact by breaching security barriers and staging a sit-in. Police restrained and arrested participants, while tensions in the region continue to escalate, evidenced by a recent Israeli strike in northern Lebanon, resulting in 21 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

