Protest Erupts at NY Stock Exchange Over Gaza Conflict

In a dramatic protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, approximately 200 demonstrators were arrested while voicing their objections to Israel's military activities in Gaza. The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, aimed to draw attention to the U.S. government's role in supplying weapons used by Israel against Palestinians.

Chanting slogans such as "Let Gaza live!" the protesters focused on the intersection of U.S. arms sales and Israel's military operations. Beth Miller, political director for Jewish Voice for Peace, emphasized the financial gains for weapons manufacturers on Wall Street amid the violence in Gaza.

Despite strong counterprotest efforts, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators made a notable impact by breaching security barriers and staging a sit-in. Police restrained and arrested participants, while tensions in the region continue to escalate, evidenced by a recent Israeli strike in northern Lebanon, resulting in 21 fatalities.

