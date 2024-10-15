Kamala Harris Eyes Joe Rogan Interview in Final Campaign Push

Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris may soon join forces with influential podcaster Joe Rogan, adding a strategic dimension to her presidential bid.

According to insiders, Harris's team has initiated discussions with Rogan, but a formal agreement is pending. This move comes amidst intensifying efforts by Harris to engage with young male voters and bolster her appeal among Black men, a demographic where Republican rival Donald Trump shows strength.

Parallel to these efforts, Harris plans to feature in a Fox News interview, navigating a media landscape often sympathetic to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has expressed his intent to appear on Rogan's podcast ahead of Election Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)