Kamala Harris Eyes Joe Rogan Interview in Final Campaign Push
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is in talks to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast, seeking to court young male voters and Black men amid her presidential campaign. Harris aims to bolster support as polls show her opponent, Donald Trump, performing well in these demographics. Discussions with Rogan are ongoing.
Democratic hopeful Kamala Harris may soon join forces with influential podcaster Joe Rogan, adding a strategic dimension to her presidential bid.
According to insiders, Harris's team has initiated discussions with Rogan, but a formal agreement is pending. This move comes amidst intensifying efforts by Harris to engage with young male voters and bolster her appeal among Black men, a demographic where Republican rival Donald Trump shows strength.
Parallel to these efforts, Harris plans to feature in a Fox News interview, navigating a media landscape often sympathetic to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has expressed his intent to appear on Rogan's podcast ahead of Election Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
