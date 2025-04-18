Left Menu

'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted': Herbalife India's New Wellness Podcast

Herbalife India launches 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted', a podcast focusing on holistic health. Hosted by Ajay Khanna, it features experts discussing mental resilience and emotional balance. The inaugural episode with Shayamal Vallabhjee underscores the significance of discipline, spirituality, and self-compassion in achieving overall wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:23 IST
'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted': Herbalife India's New Wellness Podcast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Herbalife India is redefining the conversation around wellness with its innovative podcast series, 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted'. In a landscape often dominated by fleeting diet trends, this initiative seeks to offer a more comprehensive understanding of health.

The podcast is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, and brings together leading voices from across health and wellness sectors. The launch episode features Shayamal Vallabhjee, a renowned sports scientist, drawing from his vast experiences to discuss the integration of mental resilience and emotional balance in one's life.

'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' is available in both video and audio formats to accommodate diverse audience preferences. Herbalife's initiative aims to foster meaningful conversations about a lifelong approach to well-being, beyond superficial fitness metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025