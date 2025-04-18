'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted': Herbalife India's New Wellness Podcast

Herbalife India is redefining the conversation around wellness with its innovative podcast series, 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted'. In a landscape often dominated by fleeting diet trends, this initiative seeks to offer a more comprehensive understanding of health.

The podcast is hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, and brings together leading voices from across health and wellness sectors. The launch episode features Shayamal Vallabhjee, a renowned sports scientist, drawing from his vast experiences to discuss the integration of mental resilience and emotional balance in one's life.

'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' is available in both video and audio formats to accommodate diverse audience preferences. Herbalife's initiative aims to foster meaningful conversations about a lifelong approach to well-being, beyond superficial fitness metrics.

