Diplomatic Rift: India's Congress Calls for Political Consensus Amid Canada Tensions

India's main opposition party, Congress, is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to engage with all political factions over the deteriorating relationships with Canada. This call for unity follows the mutual expulsion of diplomats, escalating the diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

The tensions have mounted since Canada expelled Indian diplomats, alleging their involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for Modi's administration to consult other parties on this delicate diplomatic matter.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has been briefed on the situation, with potential criminal conduct by Indian agents being a point of concern. India's government has refuted these allegations, accusing Canada of pursuing a political agenda.

