Diplomatic Rift: India's Congress Calls for Political Consensus Amid Canada Tensions

India's Congress party urges PM Modi to involve political parties amid worsening India-Canada ties, following mutual diplomatic expulsions. Canada links India to Sikh leader's murder, exacerbating tensions. India denies accusations, criticizes Canada's political motives. New Zealand also briefed on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:44 IST
India's main opposition party, Congress, is pressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to engage with all political factions over the deteriorating relationships with Canada. This call for unity follows the mutual expulsion of diplomats, escalating the diplomatic crisis between the two nations.

The tensions have mounted since Canada expelled Indian diplomats, alleging their involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader. Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh emphasized the need for Modi's administration to consult other parties on this delicate diplomatic matter.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has been briefed on the situation, with potential criminal conduct by Indian agents being a point of concern. India's government has refuted these allegations, accusing Canada of pursuing a political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

