Congress Strategizes for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The Congress has appointed senior observers for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with prominent leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot taking key roles. The party aims to overcome the BJP's tactics in the state. Additionally, senior observers for the Jharkhand elections have been named.
The Congress is gearing up for the Maharashtra Assembly elections by nominating senior observers to oversee various regions. Party stalwarts, including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, have been appointed to manage crucial areas like Mumbai and Marathwada. This move is part of their strategy to counter the BJP's influence in the state.
The appointments were announced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, emphasizing the party's readiness for the upcoming elections in Maharashtra. Leaders like Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande have also been named as senior coordinators for the state elections, underscoring the importance Congress places on these polls.
In Jharkhand, similar preparations are underway as Congress appoints senior observers like Tariq Anwar and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the assembly elections. The party is tactically positioning itself to challenge the ruling BJP and its alliances in both states.
