Madhya Pradesh Byelections: A Political Test for Congress

The upcoming byelections in Budhni and Vijaypur are crucial for the Congress, recovering from a previous defeat in Amarwara. Scheduled for November 13, the elections follow political changes including resignations and party switches, intensifying the competition especially with BJP's finalized candidate list.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:30 IST
The upcoming byelections in Budhni and Vijaypur are set to test Congress's political strategy in Madhya Pradesh after their previous bypoll loss in Amarwara. The elections are scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

Budhni, a seat previously held by BJP stalwart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, was vacated following his move to the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Vijaypur race became necessary after Congress leader Ramniwas Rawat joined BJP and entered the state cabinet.

The BJP's election committee has cleared candidates for both constituencies, including Rawat for Vijaypur and several prominent names for Budhni. As the Election Commission of India sets the wheels in motion, political fervor is on the rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

