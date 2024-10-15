Left Menu

Historic Encounter: India's Foreign Minister in Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) dinner reception, marking a rare visit amidst lingering tensions over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. Jaishankar will represent India at the SCO Council's summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif exchanged cordial pleasantries in Islamabad, an uncommon gesture as tensions remain over Kashmir and terrorism issues. This brief meeting occurred during a SCO conclave dinner reception hosted by Sharif.

The event marked Jaishankar's first visit to Pakistan in nearly a decade, signifying a notable diplomatic engagement despite enduring challenges. Leaders from various SCO member countries attended the reception, reinforcing regional ties amid ongoing disputes.

Jaishankar's visit, mainly focused on the SCO Council of Heads of Government summit, highlights the collaborative yet challenging dynamics of South Asian geopolitics. The Indian delegation aims to address key regional issues during the summit on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

