Russian Man Released After Daughter's Anti-War Drawing Sparks Controversy
Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man jailed for criticizing the military after his daughter drew an anti-war picture, has been released after serving 22 months. His conviction, related to social media posts, was reduced amidst a harsh crackdown on dissent. OVD-Info reported potential new charges prior to his release.
A Russian man, Alexei Moskalyov, was set free after serving 22 months for discrediting the military, sparked by his daughter's anti-war drawing. This incident showcases Russia's strict stance on dissent since its 2022 Ukraine invasion.
Convicted in March 2023, Moskalyov's charges stemmed from his posts on social media. Authorities became aware of him following the drawing by his then 13-year-old daughter, which opposed Russia's military actions.
Initially sentenced to two years, Moskalyov fled but was apprehended in Belarus and returned to Russia. His sentence was later reduced. OVD-Info highlighted that before his release, the Federal Security Service sought potential new charges by interrogating fellow inmates.
