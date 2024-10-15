Political Tensions Erupt in Assam: Congress and BJP Clash

A violent confrontation between Congress and BJP supporters erupted in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, Assam, during a political rally organized by the Congress, police reported.

The rally, intended to garner support for the upcoming by-election in the Samaguri assembly constituency, turned chaotic as BJP members allegedly attempted to halt the procession, causing damage to vehicles, including that of Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora.

Both parties traded accusations, with Congress decrying "hooliganism" while BJP alleged vandalism by Congress supporters. Police quickly contained the unrest, deploying additional forces to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)