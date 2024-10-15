Left Menu

Political Tensions Erupt in Assam: Congress and BJP Clash

A violent clash erupted in Assam's Nagaon district between Congress and BJP workers during a bike rally. Tensions rose as both parties accused each other of inciting violence. The Congress claimed BJP members attacked their procession, while the BJP accused Congress of vandalism. Security forces intervened to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation between Congress and BJP supporters erupted in Rupahihat, Nagaon district, Assam, during a political rally organized by the Congress, police reported.

The rally, intended to garner support for the upcoming by-election in the Samaguri assembly constituency, turned chaotic as BJP members allegedly attempted to halt the procession, causing damage to vehicles, including that of Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora.

Both parties traded accusations, with Congress decrying "hooliganism" while BJP alleged vandalism by Congress supporters. Police quickly contained the unrest, deploying additional forces to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

