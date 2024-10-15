Left Menu

TMC Criticizes EC Over Basirhat Bypoll Delay

The Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission of deliberately delaying the announcement of bypoll dates for West Bengal's Basirhat seat, accusing the panel of colluding with the BJP. The seat awaits re-election following the death of TMC MP SK Nurul Islam, and pending court petitions have stalled the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:15 IST
TMC Criticizes EC Over Basirhat Bypoll Delay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, accusing the body of purposefully delaying the announcement of bypoll dates for the Basirhat seat in West Bengal. The party claimed this was a tactic to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The EC, however, announced dates for elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with by-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Bypoll dates for Basirhat and Milkipur remain on hold due to pending election petitions.

TMC leaders argue that the BJP is orchestrating a 'delaying tactic' through the EC to prevent TMC's anticipated victory. Tensions have been high following the previous election, where BJP's Rekha Patra lost to Islam. Meanwhile, EC officials have stated that bypolls will proceed once legal proceedings in the Calcutta High Court conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024