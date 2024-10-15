TMC Criticizes EC Over Basirhat Bypoll Delay

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday, accusing the body of purposefully delaying the announcement of bypoll dates for the Basirhat seat in West Bengal. The party claimed this was a tactic to favor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The EC, however, announced dates for elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, along with by-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Bypoll dates for Basirhat and Milkipur remain on hold due to pending election petitions.

TMC leaders argue that the BJP is orchestrating a 'delaying tactic' through the EC to prevent TMC's anticipated victory. Tensions have been high following the previous election, where BJP's Rekha Patra lost to Islam. Meanwhile, EC officials have stated that bypolls will proceed once legal proceedings in the Calcutta High Court conclude.

(With inputs from agencies.)